Grand Forks family grieving after the death of 9-year-old daughter

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Grand Forks family is grieving after the death of nine-year-old Alanah Barnett. Alanah was taken off life-support on Wednesday.

“I feel like I am bawling but I can’t even cry anymore.” said Alecia Barnett, Alanah’s mother.

According to Barnett, Alanah had a history of asthma and last week her lungs collapsed and went into cardiac arrest. This led to her brain swelling with not much the doctors could do to help. Doctors eventually deemed Alanah was brain dead. Barnett was with her daughter on her final night.

“I laid with her in bed. I sang her songs, played her her favorite music. And I let her go.” said Barnett.

Alanah is described as a spunky, creative nine-year-old. Loved turkey sandwiches, Kinder eggs and ice cream. She went to Ben Franklin Elementary School and started learning how to play the violin.

“Super, sweet, charismatic little girl who’s super silly, always made people smile and laugh when she was by them. Just her mere presence.” said Barnett.

On Wednesday, Barnett made the decision to take her daughter off life-support. A lot of emotions have flowed because of this. Barnett has to explain this to her three-year-old daughter on what happened to Alanah.

“A fire, burning you from the feet up and somebody taking a knife and cutting your chest open while you’re burning and ripping your heart in two with their bare hands. I would say that’s about what it feels like.” said Barnett describing the pain of losing her daughter.

The memories and emotions is what lives on for the Barnett family, who said their final goodbyes this week. Barnett shared what she would have said if given a chance to have one last conversation with Alanah.

“Tell her I love her so much and how brilliant she is and all of her greatest qualities.” said Barnett.

A GoFundMe Page has been set up for Alanah’s family, click here for more information.

