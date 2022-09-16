Zap man accused of burglarizing Mercer County home

BEULAH, N.D. (KFYR) - A Zap man is in custody after police say he broke into a Mercer County home Thursday.

A witness told Beulah police that she had walked into her home and found 59-year-old Brian Wills riffling through her things. She told police the man also had a dog with him. Wills told police he had thought he had “bought the house.”

Wills is charged with burglary, possession of fentanyl and other charges.

Friday, a district court judge set his bond at $2,000.

