Zap man accused of burglarizing Mercer County home

Mercer County
Mercer County(KFYR-TV)
By Erika Craven
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEULAH, N.D. (KFYR) - A Zap man is in custody after police say he broke into a Mercer County home Thursday.

A witness told Beulah police that she had walked into her home and found 59-year-old Brian Wills riffling through her things. She told police the man also had a dog with him. Wills told police he had thought he had “bought the house.”

Wills is charged with burglary, possession of fentanyl and other charges.

Friday, a district court judge set his bond at $2,000.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ole Svangstu
Divide County football player back home after going into cardiac arrest during game
Kenzie Kelly and one of her children
Parents excited about Burgum’s childcare plan
Treven Ball, 10, died Tuesday morning.
Youth football player dies unexpectedly after fulfilling dream of playing under the lights
Adele Hankey
Pen pals for 70 years: North Dakota woman tells of special bond with Queen Elizabeth II
Meth and 19 firearms seized in Dickinson search

Latest News

Little Black Dress Fundraiser
KFYR Women to Participate in Little Black Dress Fundraiser next week
Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa
Turtle Mountain Tribe kicks off recover center project
strongman
Williston strongman finishes sixth in international weightlifting competition
Mid Dakota Clinic
Mid Dakota Clinic announces merger with Essentia, says smooth transition first priority