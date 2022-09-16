Williston strongman finishes sixth in international weightlifting competition

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - Most people lift weights just to get into shape. One Williston athlete takes it to the next level as he prepares for his competitions.

Mitch Hughes spends hours at his gym, Full Circle Strength Systems, working out his muscles when he’s not at his job.

“It was all because I needed something to do, versus just work.” Hughes said.

After graduating from Dickinson State in 2009, the Williston native turned to weightlifting as a hobby. It soon became his way of life.

“[My wife and I] got to travel with it. Meet some new friends, see different areas. It has become a lifestyle,” said Hughes.

Now, Hughes travels across the world competing to be the strongest man. With his partner, Nathan Goltry, they recently competed in the Strongman Championship League World Team Championships. The events they competed in are unconventional, including pulling a 40-ton tractor, hauling an 800-pound construction compactor, a 940-pound yoke carry, and tossing 60-pound sandbags 16 feet in the air. They finished 6th.

“Every event was a photo finish. I did pull a muscle down there on day one, but through knowledge I knew how to wrap it and be ok for day two. We were really happy with how we finished,” said Hughes.

Hughes has 43 competitions under his belt, and he’s far from finished.

“My goal is to hit 100 competitions,” Hughes said.

Issues with flights kept Hughes from returning to Finland last month for another competition. Until he gets another chance, he’ll keep working on getting stronger, one lift at a time.

Hughes’s gym is also home to other accolated weightlifters including his wife Lacee. Andy Njos, another gymgoer, was named the US World Strongman Champion in his weight class last October.

