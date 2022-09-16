Water issues in Velva cancel school for the day

VELVA, N.D. (KMOT) – Crews have spent much of Friday working to fix a pair of water main breaks in the city of Velva.

The breaks did not impact the entire city of roughly 1,100 people, though the city has asked residents to conserve water as a precaution, and Velva Public School canceled classes for the day to avoid water use.

A spokesperson for the city said the water main breaks are largely impacting businesses and residences along west Truax Avenue.

A post on the city’s Facebook page said there is the possibility of the entire city losing water for a short period of time as repairs are being made.

After school athletics, including Friday night’s football game at South Prairie, will go on as scheduled.

