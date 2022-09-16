Strong showing so far for Williston’s direct flight to Las Vegas

By Michael Anthony
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 2:26 PM CDT
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - Numbers have started strong for Williston’s second season of providing direct flights to Las Vegas.

Airport Director Anthony Dudas says the first two Sun Country flights on September 8 and 11 have gone well, with one flight being sold out. More than 120 people took off on Thursday, many of them excited about the low prices and the shorter distance they had to travel.

“Very low [costs] for the four of us to fly in comparison to Bismarck. About a $400 difference,” said Whitney Burnham, a Dickinson resident who is taking her family for the weekend to see her mother.

Anissa Gillespie and Jamie Rang are taking their kids for a weekend in Vegas.

“It was very reasonable, with this many passengers it made it very feasible,” said Gillespie, who lives in Sidney, MT.

“We are super happy to have this flight,” said Rang, who is from Williston.

Sun Country Airlines provides flights from XWA to Vegas on Thursdays and Sundays until December 18.

In addition to Vegas, Williston is expected to provide flights to Phoenix sometime next year after being awarded a $500,000 federal grant.

