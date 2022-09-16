ND childhood obesity rates nearing national average

Child Obesity
Child Obesity(Courtesy: Bella Kraft)
By Bella Kraft
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - September is childhood obesity awareness month. North Dakota is below the national average for childhood obesity, but numbers are steadily rising.

14% of children in the state are considered obese. The disease can be caused by genetics, eating patterns and physical activity levels. Some teachers in the Bismarck Public School district have implemented small exercise breaks so students can still be active in the classroom.

“So we try to educate them on the proper food to eat. And we know that they are not going to eat properly all the time and it is okay, in moderation, to enjoy some of those things that they really like,” said Mike Porter physical education teacher.

Through research the North Dakota Department of Health has done, screen time is also a cause of obesity.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ole Svangstu
Divide County football player back home after going into cardiac arrest during game
Kenzie Kelly and one of her children
Parents excited about Burgum’s childcare plan
Treven Ball, 10, died Tuesday morning.
Youth football player dies unexpectedly after fulfilling dream of playing under the lights
Adele Hankey
Pen pals for 70 years: North Dakota woman tells of special bond with Queen Elizabeth II
Meth and 19 firearms seized in Dickinson search

Latest News

Little Black Dress Fundraiser
KFYR Women to Participate in Little Black Dress Fundraiser next week
Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa
Turtle Mountain Tribe kicks off recover center project
strongman
Williston strongman finishes sixth in international weightlifting competition
Mercer County
Zap man accused of burglarizing Mercer County home
Mid Dakota Clinic
Mid Dakota Clinic announces merger with Essentia, says smooth transition first priority