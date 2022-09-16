ND childhood obesity rates nearing national average

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - September is childhood obesity awareness month. North Dakota is below the national average for childhood obesity, but numbers are steadily rising.

14% of children in the state are considered obese. The disease can be caused by genetics, eating patterns and physical activity levels. Some teachers in the Bismarck Public School district have implemented small exercise breaks so students can still be active in the classroom.

“So we try to educate them on the proper food to eat. And we know that they are not going to eat properly all the time and it is okay, in moderation, to enjoy some of those things that they really like,” said Mike Porter physical education teacher.

Through research the North Dakota Department of Health has done, screen time is also a cause of obesity.

