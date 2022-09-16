Mid Dakota Clinic announces merger with Essentia, says smooth transition first priority

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Thursday, Mid Dakota Clinic confirmed its merger with Essentia.

As of October 1st, all Mid Dakota Clinics will go by a new name. Essentia Health, which is headquartered in Duluth, Minnesota, has announced a definitive merger with MDC. The decision to come to Bismarck was long in the making.

“So, it kind of evolved over time, but we’ve always felt like if there was a good match, we would be committed to expanding our care in North Dakota,” said Dr. Bill Heegaard, President of West Essentia.

Dr. Bill Heegaard said a smooth transition from MDC to Essentia is first priority, its second being the “on-going process” of expanding staff to meet the growing needs of the Bismarck-Mandan area. From the doctor’s perspective they are looking forward to expanded support from Essentia.

“It will provide a lot more resources for us to bring into the community. So, I think overall the physicians are very excited about the possibilities moving forward,” said Radiologist Dr. Andrew Wilder and President and board chair of Mid Dakota Clinic.

Dr. Wilder emphasized the importance of their current patients continuing to get the same level of care they’ve come to expect from the doctors they know regardless of who’s logo is on their white coats. Mid Dakota Clinic was founded 50 years ago as an independent physician practice.

It’s eight clinics will join Essentia’s network of 14 hospitals, 73 clinics, numerous long term, assisted and independent living facilities.

