McLean County Fatal Crash

By Brian Gray
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A 33-year-old Garrison man died from injuries in a two-vehicle accident Friday morning near the town of Plaza, in McLean County.

A pickup truck was driving north on County Road 2 in McLean County when the driver failed to yield at an intersection, colliding with a Freightliner truck traveling west. Police say the freightliner, which had one driver and two passengers, rolled into a ditch. The passengers were able to free themselves from the truck, but the driver was not, and was pronounced dead at the scene. Both passengers were also injured in the accident.

Possible charges against the pickup driver are pending following an investigation.

