Mac Schneider nominated for U.S. Attorney

Mac Schneider nominated for U.S. Attorney
Mac Schneider nominated for U.S. Attorney(KFYR)
By Hope Sisk
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 8:19 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - President Joe Biden has nominated former state senator and Fargo-area attorney Mac Schneider to serve as U.S. Attorney for North Dakota.

Senators John Hoeven and Kevin Cramer congratulated Schneider on the nomination.

In 2018, he ran for the U.S. House of Representatives seat against Representative Kelly Armstrong (R-ND).

Drew Wrigley was the U.S. Attorney for the state until he was named Attorney General following Wayne Stenehjem’s death.

Jennifer Klemetsrud Puhl, a longtime federal prosecutor, had been serving in the interim.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Treven Ball, 10, died Tuesday morning.
Youth football player dies unexpectedly after fulfilling dream of playing under the lights
Ole Svangstu
Divide County football player back home after going into cardiac arrest during game
Kenzie Kelly and one of her children
Parents excited about Burgum’s childcare plan
Police say a Kentucky teacher drove to school drunk and crashed on the way.
Police: Teacher drives drunk, gets into crash on the way to school
Meth and 19 firearms seized in Dickinson search

Latest News

JUUL settlement
JUUL settlement
Souris Basin Transportation
Minot residents facing transportation challenges
0915 sports
Evening Sportscast 9/15/22
0915 wx
Evening Weather 9/15/22