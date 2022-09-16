Mac Schneider nominated for U.S. Attorney

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - President Joe Biden has nominated former state senator and Fargo-area attorney Mac Schneider to serve as U.S. Attorney for North Dakota.

Senators John Hoeven and Kevin Cramer congratulated Schneider on the nomination.

In 2018, he ran for the U.S. House of Representatives seat against Representative Kelly Armstrong (R-ND).

Drew Wrigley was the U.S. Attorney for the state until he was named Attorney General following Wayne Stenehjem’s death.

Jennifer Klemetsrud Puhl, a longtime federal prosecutor, had been serving in the interim.

