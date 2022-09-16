Hunters look forward to improved waterfowl, pheasant seasons

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Spring snowstorms are now helping fall hunters. After several tough years of drought, hunters are now looking forward to a successful season.

This year the habitat’s better for birds. Last year conditions across the state were a different story.

“It’s almost night and day,” said Jeremy Doan, Rolling Plains Adventures owner, 5th generation on Black Leg Ranch as he opened a gate onto rich grasslands.

Hunters expect they’ll spot more fowl.

“Statewide I think people are going to be happy compared to last year. It’s still not what we were maybe 15 years ago when we were at the peak of CRP and tons of habitat on the landscape, but still we will have pretty good number of pheasants this year,” said Bill Haase, assistant wildlife division chief, ND Game and Fish.

Doan said his ranch will prioritize birds over deer since deer populations are recovering from die-offs last year. Other hunters say the same.

“I know for my personal interest I have put a little bit more effort into our plan for bird hunting this year instead of deer, but it really depends on where you’re at in the state,” said Haase.

Hunting pheasants requires a different strategy.

“You cannot pattern a pheasant really like a deer. It seems like the weather changes them, the temperature, the sun, the clouds,” said Doan.

But that’s part of the fun -- especially for the out-of-state visitors that seek out Rolling Plains Adventures at Black Leg Ranch with Doan.

“What’s crazy about hunters coming in that have never been to North Dakota before is just the vast openness and not seeing the skyscrapers all over or people honking. They just want to go out on the deck and just listen to the quietness,” said Doan.

Hopefully the birds in the fields are ready for the fall.

North Dakota’s youth deer hunting season opened at noon Friday. Waterfowl season opens this weekend to veterans, active military, and youth hunters.

More information on hunting seasons can be found at gf.nd.gov.

