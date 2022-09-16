Gov. Burgum brings Main Street Initiative to Turtle Mountain Reservation

BELCOURT, N.D. (KMOT) – The Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa are the first tribe in the state to host a Main Street Initiative roundtable in the state.

The tribe used some of the programs involved in the initiative for a mural to beautify Belcourt, and to help connect everyone involved in the new recovery center. Community leaders gathered at the table here to discuss the work they’ve finished so far and what the community still needs.

“We really have to take a step back and listen to our youth. They brought up some great points. There’s still work to do. We’re not perfect, and I know there’s a lot to do yet with addiction, with our housing, and with our court systems,” said Jamie Azure, Chairman.

Discussions started here will be continued with state agencies to work towards solutions in the future.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.