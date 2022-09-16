Gateway to Science construction ramping up

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Floors and siding have finally been put in place at the new Gateway to Science location. While there is still a lot to be done the building is starting to take shape.

Features of the new building include a giant solar tree that will be outside the main entrance. Visitors can charge their phones from the tree and it will also help power the facility. Gateway to Science rents out its current space from Bismarck Parks and Rec, and there is no word on what will be put in its place.

“I am so excited to get a new place to get more kids through here. This is all about serving the community, the children, the families,” said Beth Demke executive director.

The building is expected to open early 2023.

