Burgum congratulates schools in Bismarck, Larimore and Linton for National Blue Ribbon recognition

(KFYR)
By Mike Nowatzki
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Gov. Doug Burgum today congratulated Roosevelt Elementary School in Bismarck, Larimore Elementary School in Larimore and Linton Public School in Linton for being recognized by U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022.

“Congratulations to Roosevelt Elementary School, Larimore Elementary School and Linton Public School on this incredible honor,” Burgum said. “This well-deserved recognition speaks to the hard work, passion and dedication that these exceptional students, teachers and administrators bring to their schools every day and the innovative approaches to teaching and learning being adopted and applied in classrooms across North Dakota.”

Now in its 40th year, the National Blue Ribbon School recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups. There were 297 schools recognized across the nation as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022.

