Williston Basin School District looking to pass first bond since reorganization

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - Election season is less than two months away, but the biggest ballot issue for people around Williston may be next spring, when the school board is expected to hold their first bond vote since reorganization.

In order to pass a school bond in North Dakota, you need to have at least 60% of voters in support. It has been very hard for Williston’s two school districts to hit that number, which was the major reason for reorganization. Now, the unified Williston Basin School District is preparing for their first bond since then.

In 2019 and 2020, Williston Public Schools had two failed attempts at building an elementary school, with 2019′s vote just falling 85 votes short of 60%. The Williams County School District #8 also failed twice in that timespan, with just 46% in support of two elementary schools and a high school in 2019; and 56% in support of a single elementary in 2020. This spring, the Williston Basin School District is looking at a bond for two new elementary schools. Abbie Axtman, who has served on several YES Committees, said she hopes reorganizing will help turn things around.

“We need more space. We have over 800 students being educated in modular units currently. It will mean lower taxes for individual taxpayers, which will be immensely helpful with trying to pass a bond. That was always an uphill climb,” said Axtman.

This bond could face opposition by those disappointed by the board’s planned closings of two rural schools.

“I’m absolutely against it. There’s no sense to close two schools and then try to go for a bond for two more. There’s no logic behind it,” said Dawn Hollingsworth, former District 8 president.

While the contents of the bond are yet to be determined, Board President Chris Jundt said they will put forward the best one possible.

“What we are looking at here is what’s best for students in creating an ideal learning environment where teachers can teach most effectively,” said Jundt.

The board is expected to hold a series of town halls this winter to hear from the public before the vote.

According to the timeline discussed at their retreat last month, the board is expected to call an election in February, with a vote three months later.

