U-Mary Football - Another Close Loss

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Is a one score loss more difficult than not being in the game at all? It’s an interesting question, but the University of Mary football team knows way too much what a one score loss feels like.

After having three of them last year, the Marauders dropped a five-point game to Wayne State in the season opener and an eight-point contest at Winona State last week.

On Saturday, U-Mary is hosting Southwest Minnesota State.

U-Mary Head Coach Craig Bagnell, said “The biggest thing for us is we just made mistakes at the wrong time, and we can’t. Everybody is one of 11 and they have to do their job and we can’t have those lapses where one guy inserts to the wrong gap, one guy runs the worn route or one guy doesn’t pick up the right protection. So there’s all kinds of things that happen over the course of the game, but when you narrow down a game sometimes it’s a separation of only one or two plays.”

All-American Danny Kittner continues to make the difficult look routine. Last week in Winona he had a spectacular diving catch.

In today’s college sports world of the transfer portal, Kittner was sought after but Danny has said all along his best path to the NFL is staying at U-Mary.

Danny Kittner, U-Mary Wide Receiver, “I definitely wanted to finish my whole career here. There were some thoughts and questions about it, but I never was going to leave. I had a conversation with Coach Bagnell after the season. We both decided it was the best to stay and I wanted to stay here because we have unfinished business. The season didn’t end with us playing in the playoffs last year and that’s our goal. We want to be a regional ranked team.”

NFL teams have been making regular stops in Bismarck to watch Kittner closely. Danny has added special team duties this season as well to help showcase his talents for the pro scouts.

