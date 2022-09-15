President nominates Mac Schneider to serve as the U.S. Attorney for North Dakota

Mac Schneider
Mac Schneider(none)
By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The president has nominated McLain “Mac” Schneider to serve as the U.S. Attorney for North Dakota.

Senators John Hoeven and Kevin Cramer issued the following statements Thursday:

“The U.S. Attorney plays a central role in ensuring our nation’s laws are enforced, holding offenders accountable and supporting our law enforcement officers, and we offer our congratulations to Mac on being nominated to this important post in North Dakota,” said Senator Hoeven.

“Congratulations to Mac on his nomination to serve as the U.S. Attorney for North Dakota. This important role ensures adherence to the rule of law and protects the safety and security of our communities,” said Senator Cramer. “I look forward to getting Mac confirmed as soon as possible.”

To read more on Schneider and the bills he sponsored as a North Dakota State Senator, click here.

