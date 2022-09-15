Parts of western North Dakota experiencing 9-1-1 landline outage

By Your News Leader
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Parts of western North Dakota are experiencing issues with landline calls to 9-1-1 after a fiber-optic line north of Bismarck was damaged Thursday.

Police said the issue could persist for several hours until crews are able either splice or re-attach the line.

Landline 9-1-1 callers will experience “dead air” when making a call and the call will apparently then disconnect, though dispatchers will receive information from the caller and will immediately call them back.

The public is asked to use cell phones if possible to call 9-1-1 in an emergency as mobile service has not been interrupted.

Those without access to cell phones can call their local central dispatch.

This is a developing story. Stay with Your News Leader for updates.

