North Dakota sees record number of gas captured in July, slight drop in oil production

BISMARCK, N.D. (KUMV) - North Dakota saw a record high in gas capture for the month of July.

In the latest Director’s Cut report, Department of Mineral Resources Director Lynn Helms said companies captured and sold more than three billion cubic feet a day. The state produced about 3.1 billion, which is a one-percent increase compared to June.

“We’ve produced three billion before, but we have never captured and marketed more than three billion. That’s great news, even in the face of some major headwinds with gas transmission capacity and gas processing capacity,” said Helms.

Oil production saw a 2.5% drop in July, but Helms predicts better numbers in August due to having more than 100 permits for the first time since October 2019.

Rig counts held steady at 45. Helms said workforce remains an issue towards increasing that number.

