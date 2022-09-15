North Dakota sees record number of gas captured in July, slight drop in oil production

Flaring
Flaring(KFYR-TV)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KUMV) - North Dakota saw a record high in gas capture for the month of July.

In the latest Director’s Cut report, Department of Mineral Resources Director Lynn Helms said companies captured and sold more than three billion cubic feet a day. The state produced about 3.1 billion, which is a one-percent increase compared to June.

“We’ve produced three billion before, but we have never captured and marketed more than three billion. That’s great news, even in the face of some major headwinds with gas transmission capacity and gas processing capacity,” said Helms.

Oil production saw a 2.5% drop in July, but Helms predicts better numbers in August due to having more than 100 permits for the first time since October 2019.

Rig counts held steady at 45. Helms said workforce remains an issue towards increasing that number.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gabrielle Goter
Employment terminated for Morton County assistant prosecutor and candidate for Morton County State’s Attorney who worked on Chad Isaak case
Raccoon
Rabies alert issued over raccoon taken into North Dakota bar
Kenzie Kelly and one of her children
Parents excited about Burgum’s childcare plan
Meth and 19 firearms seized in Dickinson search
Treven Ball, 10, died Tuesday morning.
Youth football player dies unexpectedly after fulfilling dream of playing under the lights

Latest News

Awards
Minot VFW had a decorated year
Ole Svangstu
Divide County football player back home after going into cardiac arrest during game
Perry Furey
Arrests made in relation to Watford City shooting
JUUL Settlement
North Dakota receives $6 million from JUUL settlement