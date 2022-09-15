North Dakota receives $6 million from JUUL settlement

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A well-known producer of vaping products will be paying North Dakota six million dollars, as part of a legal settlement over marketing practices.

North Dakota is cashing in. The state is receiving money from vape maker JUUL due to the company’s marketing practices to youths involving things such as free samples and launch parties. “It was easier for kids to get a hold of, put in their pocket it’s a slim device. So, I don’t think they really went off it trying to get kids to do it, but it did implicate that,” said Moe’s Smoke Shop Manager Grace Stolz.

In June, the FDA ordered JUUL to remove all products from the market and stop production. However, the company was granted an emergency stay and one Bismarck business still has the product in stock. “This might affect JUUL’s sales, but it probably won’t affect the addiction,” said Neil Charvat ND Department of Health Tobacco Prevention and Control director. JUUL is still the number one brand of vape products sold at Moe’s Smoke Shop. Stoltz says users like the design and the way the product is packaged. “So, they will be available to anybody, whoever would like to come get them. You can get as many as you like. There is not a limit on those,” said Stolz.

If JUUL is pulled from the market Moe’s says customers would still be able to find similar products. As part of the settlement, JUUL can no longer depict people under 35 in their marketing or allow access to websites without age verification. The list of restrictions is a long one. “It was shown as a popular product for youth to use and young adults to use and really didn’t highlight anything with nicotine or nicotine levels,” said Charvat The state will receive the money over a six-to-10-year period.

North Dakota is one of 34 states receiving a JUUL settlement.

