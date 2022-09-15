NAIA Hall of Fame

DSU NAIA Hall of Fame
DSU NAIA Hall of Fame(KFYR-TV)
By Lee Timmerman
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 2:03 PM CDT
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - In the 2000′s, Dickinson State had one of the best Track & Field programs in the country. A major reason for that is that Pete Stanton convinced Olympic caliber athletes from the Bahamas to compete for the Blue Hawks.

Ramon Miller and Trevor Barry were at DSU at that time and now they’re going into the N.A.I.A. Hall of Fame.

At the 2012 Olympics Games in London, Ramon earned a Gold Medal. He ran the anchor leg for the 4-by-400 meter relay. It was the first men’s gold for the Bahamas. Six years before that Miller helped Dickinson State win a national championship. Ramon won 12 National Championships in individual or relays for the Blue Hawks.

Trevor Barry was on three NAIA National Championship teams at Dickinson State. He is a five-time national champion in the long jump and high jump. Barry competed in the 2008, 2012 and 2016 Olympic Games for the Bahamas.

