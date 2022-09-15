MSU men’s cross country ranked for first time in program history

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Minot State University men’s cross country team received a ranking for the first time in program history, the team announced Wednesday.

The Beavers placed eighth in the U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association’s Central Region poll.

The news came on the heels of Belcourt’s Jacob Jensen winning the MSU Moorhead Dragon Twilight meet on Friday.

“Placing 20th at regionals last year left a bitter taste in our mouths. We knew we were better than that. This year, we’re on a mission to prove it. This is just the beginning,” said Coach Sarah Fowler in a tweet Wednesday.

The Beavers finished second of nine teams in Moorhead.

The team competes next on Sept. 23 in Minneapolis at the University of Minnesota’s Roy Griak Invitational.

