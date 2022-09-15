Minot VFW wrapping up remodel project

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The Veterans of Foreign Wars post in Minot has nearly finished a remodel project they’ve been working on this summer.

The project opened up windows on the side of the gathering hall and a patio on the outside wall. Without adding to the square footage, it makes the inside feel more open and lets in more light.

“We were supposed to get started in mid-May but it ended up getting pushed to mid-June, but basically started a big renovation project to let there be light and let there be some windows into our club. We have this gorgeous couple acre grounds that we have, our park that we never get to see and now we get to enjoy it,” said Brian Ludwig, VFW Member.

They’re planning a grand reopening in the coming weeks to celebrate the new changes and enjoy the nearby park before winter sets in.

