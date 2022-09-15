Minot VFW had a decorated year

Awards
Awards
By John Salling
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Minot’s Veterans of Foreign Wars post was recognized in several awards over the last couple months.

For the second year in a row they were named an All-American post which means they met certain national requirements during the year. They also received post of the year and commander of the year awards from the state.

“Last year it was fun. We had partnership programs we had to do so we took some vets pheasant hunting with pheasants for the future and hometown heroes. That was a very exciting event and very fun, and we helped with a POW/MIA event out on the base,” said VFW Commander Trent Thomas.

They mentioned that a big part of it is all of the community work their members have been doing in the last year, everything from donating blood to helping in soup kitchens, or projects that benefit their community. They will be bringing back the vets pheasant hunt in October as well.

