Minot residents facing transportation challenges

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Since Central Cab Company in Minot closed last month some parts of the community have had greater difficulty getting around town.

Not everyone in the world is able to drive or ride a bike. For some taking the bus, or some other accessible transportation, is a daily necessity.

“It’s limited you have to call ahead a day before you want a ride. You can’t really go out with your friends without a lot of planning ahead,” said Kyle Erickson, Minot.

They have to depend on other modes of transportation. There is a city bus service, but it has set routes around the city and runs from 7am to 7pm.

“Outside of the hours of Souris Basin and evenings and things like that they have no options whatsoever. So we have people in wheel chairs and stuff that are stuck at home,” said Tamra Huesers, Harmony Recovery Coordinator.

The city also partners with Souris Basin Transportation, which allows people to call and schedule pickups and dropoffs at least 24 hours ahead of time, but their service fills up quickly.

“I’m a little bit of a night owl, I like to do a lot of stuff after business hours, and that’s not really an option anymore since the cab companies aren’t around anymore,”

Some we talked with are missing medical appointments because of the change. There were Medicare waivers for the taxis that aren’t available with other options.

Staff told Your News Leader, Minot transit companies are looking to expand services to better aid the community, but are limited by the number of bus drivers they can hire at this time.

