Minot clean up next week

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – After having so much trouble planning one in spring, Minot’s fall clean-up week returns next week.

It’s a time when furniture, appliances, or junk can be left out on your regular collection day to be taken to the landfill.

People that pay for city trash services can also take things to the landfill themselves for free during the week.

The last two days of that week are also the household hazardous waste collection days. You can bring those materials to public works on Sept. 23 and 24. That includes oils, old paint cans, propane tanks, herbicides, and pesticides.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.