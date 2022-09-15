Mid Dakota Clinic to merge with Essentia Health

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Mid Dakota Clinic announced today that it will be joining Essentia Health.

The definitive agreement has been signed and the merger is set to go into effect on October 1.

Both healthcare clinics say they’ll work to make the transition as seamless as possible.

Dr. Andrew Wilder, the president of Mid Dakota Clinic, says the merger will allow patients greater options and access in care, as well as an increase in health specialties.

“That has been our primary consideration throughout this process – how we could best expand options and access to health care for our patients,” said Dr. Wilder.

