Mid Dakota Clinic to merge with Essentia Health

Mid Dakota Merger
Mid Dakota Merger(KFYR-TV)
By Brian Gray
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Mid Dakota Clinic announced today that it will be joining Essentia Health.

The definitive agreement has been signed and the merger is set to go into effect on October 1.

Both healthcare clinics say they’ll work to make the transition as seamless as possible.

Dr. Andrew Wilder, the president of Mid Dakota Clinic, says the merger will allow patients greater options and access in care, as well as an increase in health specialties.

“That has been our primary consideration throughout this process – how we could best expand options and access to health care for our patients,” said Dr. Wilder.

(KVLY)

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gabrielle Goter
Employment terminated for Morton County assistant prosecutor and candidate for Morton County State’s Attorney who worked on Chad Isaak case
Raccoon
Rabies alert issued over raccoon taken into North Dakota bar
Kenzie Kelly and one of her children
Parents excited about Burgum’s childcare plan
Meth and 19 firearms seized in Dickinson search
Treven Ball, 10, died Tuesday morning.
Youth football player dies unexpectedly after fulfilling dream of playing under the lights

Latest News

Ole Svangstu
Divide County football player back home after going into cardiac arrest during game
Perry Furey
Arrests made in relation to Watford City shooting
JUUL Settlement
North Dakota receives $6 million from JUUL settlement
VFW Remodel
Minot VFW wrapping up remodel project