Maddock woman arrested after deputies say she brought raccoon into bar

Erin Christensen
Erin Christensen(KFYR-TV)
By Erika Craven
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 2:14 PM CDT
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Benson County authorities arrested a Maddock woman they say brought a raccoon into the Maddock city bar.

Deputies say 38-year-old Erin Christensen brought the raccoon into the bar Tuesday, Sept. 6. In response, the state health department sent out a statewide rabies warning for anyone who may have come in contact with the animal.

The Sheriff’s Office reports Christensen was arrested Wednesday on charges of tampering with evidence, providing false information to law enforcement and ND Game & Fish violations.

Deputies say the raccoon was “put down and transported to be tested for rabies and other diseases.”

Christensen told Valley News Live, our station in Fargo, her family found the raccoon three months ago, and they have been caring for it ever since. She says her family is torn apart by the loss.

