Former MSU baseball player called up to join Cubs roster

CHICAGO (KMOT) - Jared Young, who played his freshman year of college baseball at Minot State, received the call up to the big leagues Wednesday.

The Chicago Cubs added Young to the 40-man roster after drafting the Prince George-native in 2017.

Young played one season at MSU before transferring to Connors State College, then Old Dominion University.

The Cubs currently sit at third place in the NL Central.

