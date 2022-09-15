Former MSU baseball player called up to join Cubs roster

Jared Young
Jared Young(KFYR-TV)
By Zachary Keenan
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 2:30 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CHICAGO (KMOT) - Jared Young, who played his freshman year of college baseball at Minot State, received the call up to the big leagues Wednesday.

The Chicago Cubs added Young to the 40-man roster after drafting the Prince George-native in 2017.

Young played one season at MSU before transferring to Connors State College, then Old Dominion University.

The Cubs currently sit at third place in the NL Central.

