Empire Builder routes for Thursday canceled

Photo depicting an Amtrak train
Photo depicting an Amtrak train(MGN Online / Amtrak)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 8:05 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Amtrak announced Wednesday that they had canceled all long-distance trains for Thursday, Sept. 15, due to the ongoing labor disputes among freight rail unions and companies.

The Empire Builder route, which runs from Chicago to Seattle and makes nearly 20 stops in North Dakota and Montana, is one of the passenger rail company’s long-distance trains.

Amtrak has said that, while the negotiations do not involve the company or its workforce, a potential strike would impact service, as Amtrak runs on many freight lines, so they need to make sure trains can safely arrive at their destination.

If the labor unions and companies do not come to an agreement by Friday, the union workers could go on strike.

The company said they would provide an update on service for Friday, Sept. 16, on Thursday.

Amtrak said it will notify customers and will either provide a full refund, or change reservations to another date through the end of October, and waive any difference in fares.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gabrielle Goter
Employment terminated for Morton County assistant prosecutor and candidate for Morton County State’s Attorney who worked on Chad Isaak case
Raccoon
Rabies alert issued over raccoon taken into North Dakota bar
18-year-old Williston motorcyclist killed in collision while fleeing police
Bracelet Bar permanent jewelry
Bracelet Bar takes national trend local with permanent jewelry
The cancellation comes as Amtrak announced Tuesday its making adjustments to some of its long...
Amtrak’s Empire Builder route canceled Tuesday amid looming railroad strike

Latest News

Minot fall clean up
Minot clean up next week
church basement
Church Basement Ladies return to Minot stage for ‘A Second Helping’
mystics volleyball
Evening Sportscast 9/14/22
sports
Sports Spotlight: UMary’s Madiysn Waltman