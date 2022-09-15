Empire Builder routes for Thursday canceled

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Amtrak announced Wednesday that they had canceled all long-distance trains for Thursday, Sept. 15, due to the ongoing labor disputes among freight rail unions and companies.

The Empire Builder route, which runs from Chicago to Seattle and makes nearly 20 stops in North Dakota and Montana, is one of the passenger rail company’s long-distance trains.

Amtrak has said that, while the negotiations do not involve the company or its workforce, a potential strike would impact service, as Amtrak runs on many freight lines, so they need to make sure trains can safely arrive at their destination.

If the labor unions and companies do not come to an agreement by Friday, the union workers could go on strike.

The company said they would provide an update on service for Friday, Sept. 16, on Thursday.

Amtrak said it will notify customers and will either provide a full refund, or change reservations to another date through the end of October, and waive any difference in fares.

