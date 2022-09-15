Divide County football player back home after going into cardiac arrest during game

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A high school football player’s life was saved by medical staff last week during a game in Surrey.

Divide County School Superintendent Dr. Sherlock Hirning said senior Ole Svangstu was jogging back to the huddle and collapsed.

Hirning said Svangstu went into cardiac arrest. Medical personal performed CPR and used a defibrillator before transferring him to Trinity Hospital in Minot.

He was also moved to the Mayo Clinic where he stayed in the ICU.

Hirning said Svangstu is now at home.

“We are fortunate that it turned out for the better and that the appropriate medical care and technology was on hand to revive him,” said Hirning.

A benefit auction flyer for Svangstu posted on social media says, “medical staff is working to pinpoint the cause and create a plan of action.”

The auction is Saturday night at 7 p.m. inside the Crosby Moose Lodge.

The Maroons will host Hope-Page Friday night at 7 p.m.

