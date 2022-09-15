Class 11B & 9B football poll

By Lee Timmerman
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 7:48 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Titans climb up the Class-11B high school football poll continues. Dickinson Trinity is second behind defending champion Kindred. The Titans even received first-place consideration as well. Every team in the top five is undefeated after four games.

In Class-9B, the trend of New Salem-Almont and Cavalier switching spots continues. The Holsteins are up to second this week behind defending champion LaMoure-L-M. Every team in the top five is also unbeaten after four games.

Class-11B Poll

1. Kindred (15) — 4-0 Record — 79 pts — Last week: 1st

2. Dickinson Trinity (1) — 4-0 Record — 54 pts — Last week: 3rd

3. Velva-Garrison-D-A — 4-0 Record — 51 pts — Last week: 2nd

4. Bottineau — 4-0 Record — 33 pts — Last week: 4th

5T. Oakes — 4-0 Record — 8 pts — Last week: NR

5T. Thompson — 4-0 Record — 8 pts — Last week: NR

Others: Langdon Area-E-M (3-1)

Class-9B Poll

1. LaMoure-L-M (16) — 4-0 Record — 80 pts — Last week: 1st

2. New Salem-Almont — 4-0 Record — 54 pts — Last week: 3rd

3. Cavalier — 4-0 Record — 51 pts — Last week: 2nd

4. May-Port-C-G — 4-0 Record — 37 pts — Last week: 4th

5. North Prairie — 4-0 Record — 13 pts — Last week: 5th

Other: South Border (3-1) Divide County (4-0)

