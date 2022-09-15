Arrests made in relation to Watford City shooting

WATFORD CITY, N.D. (KFYR) - Two people have been arrested by Watford City police after an early morning shooting.

Police say they responded to reports of gunfire on Wednesday around 2 a.m. They say during a group gathering an argument broke out between multiple people and continued into a parking lot. They say 22-year-old Perry Furey of Watford City walked outside and fired seven rounds from a gun before fleeing the scene.

Police arrested Furey on terrorizing and reckless endangerment charges.

A woman, 25-year-old Julia Smith of Watford City, was also arrested in the incident. She is charged with misdemeanor false information to law enforcement.

Other individuals were arrested by police on charges not directly related to the shooting.

