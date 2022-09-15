Arrests made in relation to Watford City shooting

Perry Furey
Perry Furey(KFYR-TV)
By Erika Craven
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATFORD CITY, N.D. (KFYR) - Two people have been arrested by Watford City police after an early morning shooting.

Police say they responded to reports of gunfire on Wednesday around 2 a.m. They say during a group gathering an argument broke out between multiple people and continued into a parking lot. They say 22-year-old Perry Furey of Watford City walked outside and fired seven rounds from a gun before fleeing the scene.

Police arrested Furey on terrorizing and reckless endangerment charges.

A woman, 25-year-old Julia Smith of Watford City, was also arrested in the incident. She is charged with misdemeanor false information to law enforcement.

Other individuals were arrested by police on charges not directly related to the shooting.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gabrielle Goter
Employment terminated for Morton County assistant prosecutor and candidate for Morton County State’s Attorney who worked on Chad Isaak case
Raccoon
Rabies alert issued over raccoon taken into North Dakota bar
Kenzie Kelly and one of her children
Parents excited about Burgum’s childcare plan
Meth and 19 firearms seized in Dickinson search
Treven Ball, 10, died Tuesday morning.
Youth football player dies unexpectedly after fulfilling dream of playing under the lights

Latest News

Ole Svangstu
Divide County football player back home after going into cardiac arrest during game
JUUL Settlement
North Dakota receives $6 million from JUUL settlement
VFW Remodel
Minot VFW wrapping up remodel project
Mid Dakota Merger
Mid Dakota Clinic to merge with Essentia Health