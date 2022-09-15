Amtrak: working to restore service

Longview Amtrak station
Longview Amtrak station
By Hope Sisk
Sep. 15, 2022
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A spokesperson for Amtrak says the company is working to quickly restore canceled trains following news early Thursday morning that the White House struck a tentative deal with labor unions to avert a strike.

The spokesperson added that Amtrak is reaching out to impacted customers to accommodate travel on first available departures.

On Wednesday, the company announced adjustments to service in preparation for a possible strike beginning Friday morning. Though the negotiations on rail labor contracts did not involve Amtrak, all Amtrak Long Distance Trains were canceled for Thursday. The move impacts the Empire Builder line that runs through North Dakota and Montana.

This is a developing story, with more updates on passenger rail service expected.

