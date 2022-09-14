West Nile virus cases on the rise in the state

File - In this Aug. 26, 2019, file photo.
File - In this Aug. 26, 2019, file photo.(Rick Bowmer | AP)
By Bella Kraft
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - West Nile virus is on the rise in North Dakota. So far, 11 cases have been reported with four people being hospitalized.

West Nile cases normally peak around mid to late August depending on temperatures, rainfall and how early or late the spring is. With the late spring this year, the North Dakota Department of Health is seeing cases spike later in the year. Ways to reduce chances of contracting the virus include using insect repellent that is registered with the EPA and trimming down tall, long grass near your home.

“The best and most obvious is of course not to get bitten by a mosquito. You know, ways to prevent this, of course, is wearing long sleeves, long pants. That’s become a lot more easy now that temperatures have been dropping, they are not quite as hot,” said Amanda Bakken, West Nile virus coordinator for the ND Department of Health.

A majority of the cases have been reported in the eastern and central portions of the state.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gabrielle Goter
Employment terminated for Morton County assistant prosecutor and candidate for Morton County State’s Attorney who worked on Chad Isaak case
Raccoon
Rabies alert issued over raccoon taken into North Dakota bar
18-year-old Williston motorcyclist killed in collision while fleeing police
Bracelet Bar permanent jewelry
Bracelet Bar takes national trend local with permanent jewelry
The cancellation comes as Amtrak announced Tuesday its making adjustments to some of its long...
Amtrak’s Empire Builder route canceled Tuesday amid looming railroad strike

Latest News

Meth and 19 firearms seized in Dickinson search
34-year-old Justin Linder
Bismarck man to see two years in prison for cooking oil apartment fire
Fox Hills Elementary School
Watford City schools near 2,000 students as record growth continues
railway strike
As a rail strike looms, ND senators hope to avoid ‘major, major blow’ to economy