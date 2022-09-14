Watford City schools near 2,000 students as record growth continues

WATFORD CITY, N.D. (KUMV) - McKenzie County was named the fastest growing county in the 2020 US Census, and that trend doesn’t seem to be slowing down any time soon. This year, their school district could eclipse a big milestone.

In 2008, McKenzie County School District #1 had just about 500 students enrolled. Today, there are more than 500 students enrolled in kindergarten through second grade alone. In total, 1,985 students are attending these schools, another record year for the district.

Despite fluctuations in oilfield employment, Watford City’s student population growth has been consistent. These latest figures show the district is nearing two big milestones: having 2,000 students as well as having more than 200 students in one grade level.

“I think for a while you begin to question whether this will continue and whether you can trust the numbers, so it’s reaffirming this year that we are staying on track. There’s a lot of future, longevity, and a lot of things to look forward to in the school district,” said Superintendent Dr. Steve Holen.

The biggest classroom sizes are at the elementary level, with kindergarten and first graders being the largest. Both Fox Hills Elementary and Badlands Elementary have about 500 K-5 students each.

“That increase in enrollment, you’re seeing some fresh faces here and we are incredibly excited to welcome them to McKenzie County,” said Cole Zarak, principal at Fox Hills Elementary.

Both Badlands and Fox Hills Elementary are still below their max capacity of 650, but current trends show that may become an issue in a few years. Building a third elementary school is a possibility.

“I think we go back to our facility plan. I think we look at what our number triggers are, which really haven’t changed, but with this year’s growth, I think it puts us on a path we were on a few years ago. We probably delayed a lot of those numbers and pushed them back. We have to reevaluate and push them forward slightly more again,” said Holen.

Right now, the district’s current concerns are finding more teachers. Watford City, like other school districts, is facing a teacher shortage. Holen has credited the staff and administration for being creative and working with what they have.

The next big addition coming to the district is the Bakken Area Skills Center, a CTE facility that will open up more learning opportunities for students.

