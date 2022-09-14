Three nominated for the Scandinavian-American Hall of Fame honor roll

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Three people of Scandinavian descent are being added to the honor roll of the Scandinavian-American Hall of Fame.

Eric Nelson, the CEO of the National Nordic Museum in Seattle, and a member of several Scandinavian heritage organizations was nominated.

Musical duo Matthew and Gunnar Nelson, sons of Ricky Nelson were also nominated. They keep their father’s legacy alive with a tribute show centered around his music.

This year’s honorees will be recognized at the Hall of Fame’s annual banquet on Sept. 27 at the Grand Hotel.

