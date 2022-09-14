Three nominated for the Scandinavian-American Hall of Fame honor roll

Hostfest Hall of Fame 2022 nominees
Hostfest Hall of Fame 2022 nominees(KFYR)
By John Salling
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Three people of Scandinavian descent are being added to the honor roll of the Scandinavian-American Hall of Fame.

Eric Nelson, the CEO of the National Nordic Museum in Seattle, and a member of several Scandinavian heritage organizations was nominated.

Musical duo Matthew and Gunnar Nelson, sons of Ricky Nelson were also nominated. They keep their father’s legacy alive with a tribute show centered around his music.

This year’s honorees will be recognized at the Hall of Fame’s annual banquet on Sept. 27 at the Grand Hotel.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gabrielle Goter
Employment terminated for Morton County assistant prosecutor and candidate for Morton County State’s Attorney who worked on Chad Isaak case
Raccoon
Rabies alert issued over raccoon taken into North Dakota bar
18-year-old Williston motorcyclist killed in collision while fleeing police
Bracelet Bar permanent jewelry
Bracelet Bar takes national trend local with permanent jewelry
The cancellation comes as Amtrak announced Tuesday its making adjustments to some of its long...
Amtrak’s Empire Builder route canceled Tuesday amid looming railroad strike

Latest News

Minot fall clean up
Minot clean up next week
lego
Dickinson’s Brixology shares LEGO sets with community
school
Watford City schools near 2,000 students as record growth continues
daycare
Parents excited about Burgum’s childcare plan