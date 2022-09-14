Sports Spotlight: UMary’s Madiysn Waltman

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Sarah Cook has been the head coach of U-Mary women’s soccer since 2012. She says this week’s Sports Spotlight is one of the most competitive athletes she’s ever coached.

Madisyn Waltman is in her fourth full season as the netminder for the University of Mary. A sport she’s been part of for close to 20 years.

“I started playing when I was four. Peewee soccer with everybody in the same elementary class. Didn’t start playing goalie until I was 12, but even then, I got to play in the field as I got older too and it helped with foot skills and whatnot,” said Waltman.

Growing up in South Dakota, she realized early in high school that college soccer was something she wanted to pursue.

“I grew up watching college soccer in Sioux Falls. There are two great universities there. Seeing the players, seeing the vibes as a young girl, was really exciting,” said Waltman.

Despite having other NSIC programs in her hometown, U-Mary was the best fit for Waltman. Four years later, she found a home between the pipes for the Marauders.

“Madisyn is one of the top five most competitive players that I’ve ever coached. She’s just very focused in what her individual goals are. She ties that into the needs of what the team are because she knows that’s needed,” said Sarah Cook, U-Mary soccer coach.

Madisyn has won 26 times in three full seasons as the team’s goalie. Through the years, her leadership skills have progressed just as much as her on-field skills.

“Each year, I think I’ve taken on more responsibility in our back line, and leadership,” said Waltman.

“We defend first and live by a philosophy that if they can’t score, they can’t win. Madisyn embodies that but she also embodies the other role of the game, which is she’s our first line of attack. I think her organization is crucial in both sides of the game,” said Cook.

A preseason Northern Sun player to watch, Waltman is the newest record holder for U-Mary soccer. With a 2-0 win over Black Hills State to open the fall, she now holds the program record for career shutouts.

“To say that I’m part of that is something great, but the biggest hope is someone goes out there and beats it again. Whatever it is now, would be the expectation for our program. So, I’m excited to see if someone can do that in the future,” said Waltman.

Waltman and the Marauders have not lost this season. Madisyn has only given up two goals in five games. U-Mary is hosting Sioux Falls on Friday and Southwest Minnesota State on Sunday.

