Sendoff for ND National Guard members in Fargo

North Dakota National Guard sendoff ceremony
North Dakota National Guard sendoff ceremony(KFYR)
By Bella Kraft
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - On Wednesday, 155 North Dakota National Guard members were honored in a sendoff ceremony. The soldiers from the Fargo-based 191st Military Police Company come from 35 communities across North and South Dakota and Minnesota.

Last March, the soldiers were alerted about a possible deployment overseas for a year-long mission in support of the U.S. Central Command’s Operation Spartan Shield. The operation is made up of active Army, National Guard, and U.S. Army Reserve support units. The task force maintains the U.S. military presence in Southwest Asia to help strengthen defense relationships and build partner capacity.

“You as your soldiers know that you can’t do it without the love and unconditional support of your families back home. And to the family members that are here, know that you’ve got our respect and you’ve got our support. And that’s not just with words but that also through all the veterans organizations and programs we have,” said Governor Doug Burgum.

Thirty soldiers from the same unit served at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba in 2012 and 180 soldiers served in Iraq from 2008 to 2009.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gabrielle Goter
Employment terminated for Morton County assistant prosecutor and candidate for Morton County State’s Attorney who worked on Chad Isaak case
Raccoon
Rabies alert issued over raccoon taken into North Dakota bar
18-year-old Williston motorcyclist killed in collision while fleeing police
Bracelet Bar permanent jewelry
Bracelet Bar takes national trend local with permanent jewelry
The cancellation comes as Amtrak announced Tuesday its making adjustments to some of its long...
Amtrak’s Empire Builder route canceled Tuesday amid looming railroad strike

Latest News

Minot fall clean up
Minot clean up next week
lego
Dickinson’s Brixology shares LEGO sets with community
Hostfest Hall of Fame 2022 nominees
Three nominated for the Scandinavian-American Hall of Fame honor roll
school
Watford City schools near 2,000 students as record growth continues
daycare
Parents excited about Burgum’s childcare plan