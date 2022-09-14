‘Opening Day’ art exhibit to showcase hunting culture in North Dakota

‘Opening Day’ art exhibit at The Capital Art Gallery
‘Opening Day’ art exhibit at The Capital Art Gallery(KFYR)
By Maiya Fleck
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 7:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - To coordinate with the Federal Duck Stamp competition being held in Bismarck later this month, The Capital Art Gallery is launching its new exhibit, “Opening Day.” The exhibit illustrates hunting culture in North Dakota and features over 50 pieces.

Two local Bismarck Artists being featured in the collection, Sam Coleman and Todd Clausnitzer, have had their art ranked highly in past Duck Stamp Competitions.

The gallery also houses a complete collection of North Dakota habitat stamp prints.

“North Dakota, we are the place more than any other state, we are the home of ducks and geese. We are the central flyway, it’s a big part of our culture, duck hunting,” said David Borlaug, co-director of Capital Art Gallery.

“Opening Day” launches Tuesday, September 13, and features work from six local artists. The art forms include sculptures, paintings, and much more. The non-profit art gallery will have the exhibit open to patrons until October 31.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gabrielle Goter
Employment terminated for Morton County assistant prosecutor and candidate for Morton County State’s Attorney who worked on Chad Isaak case
Nikki Sue Entzel at her pretrial hearing
Bismarck woman accused of conspiring to murder husband to head to trial
State delays $4.2M road post project after farmers raise concerns
Thomas Schmidt accused of intending to deliver fentanyl
Police say man intended to sell thousands of fentanyl pills in Bismarck
Bracelet Bar permanent jewelry
Bracelet Bar takes national trend local with permanent jewelry

Latest News

Grouse
Game and Fish puts out the call for more wing envelopes
morton county prosecutor fired
Employment terminated for Morton County assistant prosecutor and candidate for Morton County State’s Attorney who worked on Chad Isaak case
Safetember celebration
North Dakota Safety Council hosts Safetember celebration
sportsball
Evening Sportscast 9/13/22