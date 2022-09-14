‘Opening Day’ art exhibit to showcase hunting culture in North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - To coordinate with the Federal Duck Stamp competition being held in Bismarck later this month, The Capital Art Gallery is launching its new exhibit, “Opening Day.” The exhibit illustrates hunting culture in North Dakota and features over 50 pieces.

Two local Bismarck Artists being featured in the collection, Sam Coleman and Todd Clausnitzer, have had their art ranked highly in past Duck Stamp Competitions.

The gallery also houses a complete collection of North Dakota habitat stamp prints.

“North Dakota, we are the place more than any other state, we are the home of ducks and geese. We are the central flyway, it’s a big part of our culture, duck hunting,” said David Borlaug, co-director of Capital Art Gallery.

“Opening Day” launches Tuesday, September 13, and features work from six local artists. The art forms include sculptures, paintings, and much more. The non-profit art gallery will have the exhibit open to patrons until October 31.

