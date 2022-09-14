North Dakota Safety Council hosts Safetember celebration

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - On Tuesday, the community got a chance to see how to save lives by the people who do it every day. The North Dakota Safety Council hosted a Safetember celebration to recognize and show appreciation to community safety groups.

There were live-action demonstrations, such as tower rescues, active shooters and self-protection. On display outside, there was a Black Hawk Helicopter, police vehicles, ambulances and a fire truck. Participants could wander into vehicles and learn more about safety firsthand from first responders.

“All the different opportunities to see and feel and touch how people save lives and prevent injuries in this local area,” said Chuck Clairmont, executive director of the North Dakota Safety Council.

The North Dakota Safety Council holds safety events such as traffic safety, first aid and CPR. They teach about 30,000 to 50,000 people per year.

