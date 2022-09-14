North Dakota capitol getting accessibility improvements

ND Capitol Building improvements(KFYR)
By Bella Kraft
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Improvements are happening at the North Dakota State Capitol. With the addition of family restrooms and electric handicap doors to meeting rooms, the building is becoming more accessible.

Located on the ground floor on the west end of the Roughrider Hall of Fame are three new family restrooms. Each bathroom has a large amount of space to help accommodate those with wheelchairs or walkers. One has a changing station fit for adults who need assistance.

The changes resulted from a request from a group of advocates who approached the legislature about accessibility issues.

“People with disabilities have the same right as everybody else does and that includes access. The way the capitol was built back in the 1930s and there really hasn’t been much done as far as accessibility improvements,” said Royce Schultze, executive director of Dakota Center for Independent Living.

The restrooms will be open to the public once electric doors arrive in October. There are also plans to replace a lift in the Brynhild Haugland Room with a ramp at the main entrance of the room.

