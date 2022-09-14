New grant to help service more behavioral health resources for ND youth and children

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Devils Lake and Bismarck regions have been awarded a System of Care Expansion and Sustainability Grant by the federal Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration. The grant will be used to better address mental health issues for children and youth from infants through the age of 21. Both regions will receive $3 million dollars each year over a four-year period. The grant will be activated starting on September 30, 2022, through September 30, 2026.

The Health and Human Services Department received the grant funding in 2020 but couldn’t utilize it until now. These services will range from 24-hour crisis services, support for families, more in-patient care, and more services in the realm of mental health. The health resources extend beyond 18 to better care for young adults that navigate large transitions after becoming adults.

“This funding is really meant to build capacity, so being able to look at what are the things that we need to do around workforce, what are the trainings that are required, how do we start services,” said Pamela Sagness with North Dakota Health and Human Services Behavioral Health Divison.

The grant will be both for public and private providers to better source behavioral health resources around the state. After the grant funding ends, Health and Human Services hope to keep the newly established programs in service.

