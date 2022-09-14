New business lighting up Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A new business will soon be lighting up the capital city. Alpha-Lit Marquee Letters offers giant light-up letters for any occasion to be rented out.

Letters are $50 a piece for symbols and numbers can be rented out at $60 a piece. You can choose any saying such as “GRAD” for graduation parties or “Mr” and “Mrs” are popular for wedding receptions. Alpha-Lit will deliver and pick up the letters to the event location. The letters are still currently being made here in the U.S. and will be delivered in November.

“We think that these letters can really take an event to the next level. It also kind of offers really great photo opportunities. So, we just kind of think that it will really help elevate different kinds of events and occasions around,” said Leah Stanley, co-owner of Alpha-Lit Bismarck.

Bookings can be made now through their website or a DM on Facebook.

