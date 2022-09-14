New business lighting up Bismarck

Alpha-Lit Marquee Letters
Alpha-Lit Marquee Letters(Alpha-Lit Bismarck)
By Bella Kraft
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A new business will soon be lighting up the capital city. Alpha-Lit Marquee Letters offers giant light-up letters for any occasion to be rented out.

Letters are $50 a piece for symbols and numbers can be rented out at $60 a piece. You can choose any saying such as “GRAD” for graduation parties or “Mr” and “Mrs” are popular for wedding receptions. Alpha-Lit will deliver and pick up the letters to the event location. The letters are still currently being made here in the U.S. and will be delivered in November.

“We think that these letters can really take an event to the next level. It also kind of offers really great photo opportunities. So, we just kind of think that it will really help elevate different kinds of events and occasions around,” said Leah Stanley, co-owner of Alpha-Lit Bismarck.

Bookings can be made now through their website or a DM on Facebook.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gabrielle Goter
Employment terminated for Morton County assistant prosecutor and candidate for Morton County State’s Attorney who worked on Chad Isaak case
Raccoon
Rabies alert issued over raccoon taken into North Dakota bar
18-year-old Williston motorcyclist killed in collision while fleeing police
Bracelet Bar permanent jewelry
Bracelet Bar takes national trend local with permanent jewelry
The cancellation comes as Amtrak announced Tuesday its making adjustments to some of its long...
Amtrak’s Empire Builder route canceled Tuesday amid looming railroad strike

Latest News

Minot fall clean up
Minot clean up next week
lego
Dickinson’s Brixology shares LEGO sets with community
Hostfest Hall of Fame 2022 nominees
Three nominated for the Scandinavian-American Hall of Fame honor roll
school
Watford City schools near 2,000 students as record growth continues
daycare
Parents excited about Burgum’s childcare plan