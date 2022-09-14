Meth and 19 firearms seized in Dickinson search

DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) - Law enforcement took two men into custody and seized drugs and 19 firearms in a bust at a Dickinson residence Monday.

North Dakota Parole and Probation officers searched 44-year-old Dean Hatzenbuehler’s home and say Hatzenbuehler possessed illegal firearms, drugs they believe to be methamphetamine, and drug paraphernalia while he was on supervised probation.

The Southwest Narcotics Task Force and Stark County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Hatzenbuehler and 36-year-old Daniel Grainger, who had an open warrant. They say they found Grainger hiding in a backyard shed during the search.

