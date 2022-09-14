Man charged with raping child found dead with alleged victim’s relative, troopers say

Ohio State Highway Patrol found the bodies of 34-year-old Wesley Thomas and his 31-year-old...
Ohio State Highway Patrol found the bodies of 34-year-old Wesley Thomas and his 31-year-old girlfriend at the New Lyme Wildlife Area.(Ashtabula County Jail)
By Kelly Kennedy, Alec Sapolin and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHTABULA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) – A child rape suspect was found dead along with a family member of the alleged victim Sunday morning.

The deaths are still being investigated, but Ohio State Highway Patrol said they believe it was a murder-suicide.

Troopers found the bodies of 34-year-old Wesley Thomas and his 31-year-old girlfriend at the New Lyme Wildlife Area in Ashtabula County around 8:20 a.m. Sunday.

Officials said the bodies were found with gunshot wounds on the ground near a vehicle, and a gun was found at the scene.

Troopers did not say who they believe fired the weapon.

Thomas had been indicted on four counts of felony rape June 9 for a case involving a child victim, who officials said is a relative of the woman.

Thomas pleaded not guilty and was released on a $75,000 bond Aug. 19. He was being tracked with a GPS ankle monitor and was not allowed to contact the woman or the child.

Ashtabula County Prosecutor Colleen O’Toole explained why someone accused of raping a child would be allowed out on bond.

“The issue of child sexual assault is always very complicated … because the child was removed from the home, and he had no access to the child, because he had no access to the child, he was considered according to all of our evidence-based practices as being a low risk to re-offend in the area of sexual assault, and he has no prior offenses that we have in our system,” O’Toole said of the decision.

WOIO discovered Thomas pleaded guilty to three counts of endangering the welfare of a child in Pennsylvania in 2013. The charges were listed as first-degree misdemeanors, according to the dockets.

“I do not necessarily know that this (murder-suicide) would’ve been prevented‚” O’Toole said.

O’Toole said the rape case against Thomas will be dismissed as soon as it is officially verified that he is dead.

Copyright 2022 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gabrielle Goter
Employment terminated for Morton County assistant prosecutor and candidate for Morton County State’s Attorney who worked on Chad Isaak case
Raccoon
Rabid raccoon at the Maddock Bar last Tuesday
18-year-old Williston motorcyclist killed in collision while fleeing police
Bracelet Bar permanent jewelry
Bracelet Bar takes national trend local with permanent jewelry
The cancellation comes as Amtrak announced Tuesday its making adjustments to some of its long...
Amtrak’s Empire Builder route canceled Tuesday amid looming railroad strike

Latest News

FILE - Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz speaks with Capital defense...
Defense suddenly rests case in Florida school shooter trial
Fox Hills Elementary School
Watford City schools near 2,000 students as record growth continues
The first national rail strike in about 30 years could start Friday.
One union rejects deal days ahead of rail strike deadline
A sheriff’s office used an infrared drone to find a golden retriever missing for nearly three...
WATCH: Sheriff’s office uses drone to find dog missing for 3 months
The Justice Department said Wednesday that three Iranian citizens have been charged in the...
3 Iranian citizens charged in broad hacking campaign in US