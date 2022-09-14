Game and Fish puts out the call for more wing envelopes

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Game and Fish is calling for hunters to submit wing envelopes for upland birds, but what are they?

The wing envelopes are for a wing sample from an upland game, like grouse, pheasant, partridge or prairie chicken.

You request the envelopes on the Game and Fish website, and they’ll have instructions on how to gather the sample from the bird.

“It gives us some age information, male to female ratio on sharptail and other species like that,” said Greg Gullickson, outreach biologist.

Game and Fish say they typically get plenty of pheasant samples, but could use more grouse and partridge feathers.

“It is a great dataset that we have out there to show us how those upland game species are doing. Last weekend kicked off the opener for upland game. It was our grouse and partridge opener,” said Gullickson.

The pheasant opener is coming up on the first weekend in October.

