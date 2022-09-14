Dickinson’s Brixology shares LEGO sets with community

DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s been said many times: one man’s trash is another man’s treasure.

A Dickinson man has made the saying a reality with his LEGO business.

Through this door at the former St. Joseph’s Hospital is a store unlike any other in town.

Joshua Hall is the owner of Brixology, a store that showcases some of his LEGO collection and LEGOs for sale.

Hall says customers can purchase sets or sell their old sets. They can also build their own creations on the spot.

The store opened in March 2021. Hall saw a need for the brick sets in town.

“The only store here to get them is Walmart and half the time they don’t have what you want and then you have to go to the big cities to get anything or order them,” said Hall.

Hall says customers enjoy walking through the store and admiring the LEGO sets. He has LEGOs that resemble characters in films, cars, and even buildings around the world.

“This is the Sydney Opera House. It’s the one from Australia, large set, a lot of round pieces,” said Hall.

He says the best part of the job is seeing children’s faces when they first step inside the store.

“Their eyes just go big and a lot of them don’t even know where to start looking,” said Hall. “Makes me feel good because it means I might be doing something that is actually good for the community.”

Hall says he has customers of all ages, which just goes to show that you can never be too old to create.

Brixology is open Tuesday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

For more information, you can visit their page on Facebook.

