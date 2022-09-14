Contractors remain busy despite interest rate increases

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is expected to raise interest rates again next week.

Last year, when homes were being built, mortgage rates were under 3%, according to NASDAQ. Next week, we could see them go over 7% as inflation is still running at nearly four times what economists say is healthy.

“Next week, September 22, the Federal Reserve meets to do the next planned interest rate increase that we’re anticipating at least three-quarters of a percent but right now based off the future’s market we’re seeing an anticipation of maybe a 40% chance it’ll be a full percentage point increase,” says Eugene Graner, president of Heartland Investors.

Graner anticipates more rate hikes in November and December as well. But even as inflation stays high, and mortgage rates continue to climb, some contractors are saying their work isn’t slowing down. In fact, just the opposite, they have been even busier.

“In the last four weeks, last month or so, we’ve seen such an influx of people coming in the door for builds yet this year and builds for next year,” said Jason Frank, owner of Diversity Homes.

Graner says for those looking to purchase a home with a 30-year mortgage, look long-term. If interest rates go up, there could be an opportunity to refinance in the future if they come back down.

The Federal Reserve will aim to raise interest rates in an attempt to slow inflation and acknowledges this will come with some pain to the average consumer. They will meet Thursday, September 22.

