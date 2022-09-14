Church Basement Ladies return to Minot stage for ‘A Second Helping’

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – If you hear the phrase “church basement ladies,” odds are you know who we’re referring to.

The Mouse River players are bringing the story of these characters back to the small stage.

The loud but lovable church basement ladies are back in Minot.

The show tells the story of a group of parishioners who support their church, hang out with their pastor, and of course gossip about everyday life.

”They can point out and when they see the cast on stage, they’ll be able to say, ‘Oh I know who that lady is from our church,’” said Karen Anderson, who plays “Mavis.”

It’s close to home for director Ken Haarstad.

”It’s a story that’s kind of near and dear to my heart because this is kind of where I grew up. I’m not Lutheran, but I grew up around church basement ladies,” said Haarstad.

Dorian Garland, who plays the pastor, said it’s a look back at an earlier time.

”It’s like a slice-of-life type of experience. You get to check in back in 1969, 1970s to see how life was back then, and it’s a really cute and very fun story,” said Dorian.

It’s not the first go-around for the church basement ladies. The Mouse River Players brought this story to the stage four years ago. Karen Anderson is reprising her role, and is proud to be back for “The Second Helping.”

”Just kinda fun to see how we have all just kind of matured and evolved as characters, and it’s been a real joy to bring it back to life,” said Anderson.

It’s also a chance for younger up-and-coming performers like Triniti Gregg to showcase their talents.

”I’ve been heavily involved with MRP for about four years, and they were announcing that they were going to do a musical, and in my four years I’ve actually never been in a musical here, so I had to jump at the opportunity,” said Triniti.

Bringing some reverence, and a little irreverence back to the stage in Minot.

“Church Basement Ladies: A Second Helping” starts its run Thursday. It’s this weekend and next weekend at the Mouse River Players Theatre in downtown Minot.

Go to the theatre’s website for more on schedule and tickets.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.