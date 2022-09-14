Bismarck’s Fall Cleanup Week set for Sept. 19 to 22

Bismarck fall cleanup week
Bismarck fall cleanup week(KFYR)
By Brian Gray
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Fall Cleanup Week for Bismarck is set to run next week.

Residents can leave larger items than usual for city crews to pick up on their normal garbage pickup days from September 19 to 22.

The city asks you to place any items on your boulevard you want to be disposed of by 6 a.m. on your scheduled pickup day, and crews will pick them up at no extra charge.

Residents who show a utility bill will also be able to drop off items for free at the Bismarck Landfill during the week of September 19 to 24.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gabrielle Goter
Employment terminated for Morton County assistant prosecutor and candidate for Morton County State’s Attorney who worked on Chad Isaak case
Raccoon
Rabies alert issued over raccoon taken into North Dakota bar
18-year-old Williston motorcyclist killed in collision while fleeing police
Bracelet Bar permanent jewelry
Bracelet Bar takes national trend local with permanent jewelry
The cancellation comes as Amtrak announced Tuesday its making adjustments to some of its long...
Amtrak’s Empire Builder route canceled Tuesday amid looming railroad strike

Latest News

Minot fall clean up
Minot clean up next week
lego
Dickinson’s Brixology shares LEGO sets with community
Hostfest Hall of Fame 2022 nominees
Three nominated for the Scandinavian-American Hall of Fame honor roll
school
Watford City schools near 2,000 students as record growth continues
daycare
Parents excited about Burgum’s childcare plan