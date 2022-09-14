Bismarck’s Fall Cleanup Week set for Sept. 19 to 22

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Fall Cleanup Week for Bismarck is set to run next week.

Residents can leave larger items than usual for city crews to pick up on their normal garbage pickup days from September 19 to 22.

The city asks you to place any items on your boulevard you want to be disposed of by 6 a.m. on your scheduled pickup day, and crews will pick them up at no extra charge.

Residents who show a utility bill will also be able to drop off items for free at the Bismarck Landfill during the week of September 19 to 24.

